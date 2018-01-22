Mary Ann Hart, 78

Mary Ann Hart, 78, of Sebring and formerly of Malvern, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Aultman Hospital.

Born Jan. 25, 1939, in Lisbon, she was a daughter to John and Dorothy (Dean) Lindesmith.

She worked for TRW and was the former owner of the Brickyard Restaurant in Malvern. She was a past member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Malvern.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hart whom she married in 1992; daughter, Cindy (Michael) Berg of Malvern; son, Jim (Ann) Hull of Malvern; stepson, Robert (Jaime) Hart of Strongsville; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Dave) Robinson of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Johnson, Kyra (Brock) Leggett, Zachary Hull, Lia Berg, Jason (Vicki) Hart, Shawn (Paul Kearins) Hart, Chandra, Shayan and McKenzie Hart, Jonathan (Karen) Hagerman and Amanda Hagerman; and great-grandchildren, Danika Wagner, Mila Johnson, Jayci Leggett, Laila, Mason, Brielle and Caden.

She was preceded in death by her first two husbands, James Hull and Jim Evans; stepson, Richard Hart; and three brothers, Donald, John and Frank Lindesmith.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Kirt Henman officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home and one-hour prior to funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

