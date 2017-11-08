Mary Eileen Mardis, 95, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Carroll Health Care Center.

Born July 15, 1922, in Gander Flats, Minerva, she was a daughter to William Isaac and Grace Marguerite (Howlett) James.

Eileen was the first driver of the Carroll County Bookmobile. She drove it 27 years, enjoying each student as they chose the books they wanted to read. She also drove school bus for Augusta Local Schools.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann (Gary) Borland, of Alliance and Mildred (Ronald) Augenstein, of Louisville; two sons, Joe (Ealeva) Mardis, of Minerva and Gary (Janie) Mardis, of Mechanicstown; five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, George L. Mardis; sisters, Naoma Grimes, Wanda McIntire and Margaret Heid; and a brother, Bill James.

Funeral services will be held Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Bartley Funeral Home with Rev. Ben George officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday, two hours before services from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stine, who was her physician for many years, Carroll Health Care Center for their loving care, also, Crossroads Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County District Library or Crossroads Hospice.

Friends may express condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.