Mary J. Lehman, 84

Mary Janet Lehman, 84, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

She was the daughter of Ralph and Romaine McCully.

She graduated from Carrollton High School and lived in Carrollton until the early 1990s when she and husband, Ray Lehman, moved to the Canton area.

She loved to sing and was a member of the high school choir, church choir and Neva Locker’s “Carroll Tones.”

She had two brothers, one of whom died at a young age, making her the oldest of four sisters and one brother.

Helping raise her younger siblings at age 13 after their father died, she became known as “Sis” to her brother and sisters and “Aunt Sis” to her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Lehman; two sons, William Dominick and Philip Lehman; a brother, Larry McCully; three sisters, Peg (Slates) McDonald, Ruth (John) Davis and Martha (Bob) McCort; and 14 nieces and nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Chancy McCully; a sister, Dorothy Harsh (Nate) Haugh (Don); and her first husband, George Dominick, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident.

A private family burial was held Aug. 4 in Westview Cemetery.