Mary K. Drake, 79, of Amsterdam, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Born April 23, 1939, in Steubenville, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ronala Adams Babel.

Mary is survived by two sons, Ronald Drake of Carrollton and Donald (Jennifer) Drake of Amsterdam; three grandchildren, Zoe, Myles and Bryce; two brothers; and three sisters.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; and seven sisters.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 8, at 7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam with Rev. Bob Miller officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home.