Matt Fockler named principal at Buckeye Career Center

Buckeye Career Center (BCC) has a new principal for the 2017-2018 school year.

The board of education recently hired Matt Fockler to fill the position vacated by former Principal Jay Davis at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

Fockler comes to Buckeye after serving as the Newcomerstown High School principal for the past four years. He also previously served as assistant principal and principal at Dover Middle School.

“I’ve seen many students benefit from Buckeye Career Center and have had outstanding relationships with the staff here and I’m very excited to be a part of that,” said Fockler.

In outlining his top priorities, Fockler wants to keep students at the top of his list.

“My goal is to put students in the best position they can be to be successful and meet the challenges that are in the workforce.”

Fockler began his duties this month. He and his family reside in Dover.