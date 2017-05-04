May 9 Price is Right reveals if local man got to “Come on Down”

KILGORE – Did Richard “Dick” Cunningham get to “come on down” during a taping of the Price is Right game show in late February?

The community will learn when the show airs May 9 on CBS.

Dick, known to his former students at Kilgore elementary school as “Mr. Cunningham”, is a big fan of the television’s longest running game show. He and his wife, Judy, flew to California in late February to attend a taping of the show. The couple received the tickets from their granddaughter as a gift.

The effort to get the Cunninghams to California became a community affair and news quickly spread through social media, newspaper and a television interview. Jet Blue provided free airfare for the couple and local donations helped defray expenses for the trip.

Dick was all smiles when he returned from the taping, but said he was “sworn to secrecy” about the outcome of the show. Residents who tune their televisions to the CBS affiliate May 9 at 11 a.m. local time will see the show and find out if Mr. Cunningham’s dream of appearing on the show came true.