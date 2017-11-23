McCook House annual candlelight tour set Nov. 24
CARROLLTON – The annual Festival of Trees will take place Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 1-3 in the McCook House Civil War Museum in Carrollton.
Curator Shirley Anderson will have the home decorated in holiday splendor of the Civil War era. A collection of 18 trees, decorated by various groups will be displayed throughout the museum. Groups include the Algonquin Mill volunteers, three garden clubs, boys and girl scouts, 4-H clubs, animal protection league, the 1860s Ladies Study Group and more.
The museum will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. A self-guided candlelight tour will be take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24.
Cost is by donation and benefits the Carroll County Historical Society.
The McCook Civil War Museum is located at the top of Public Square in Carrollton.
In the photo, Diane George, an Algonquin Mill volunteer, decorates a “cookie tree” located in the upstairs hallway. The tree features plastic and metal cookie cutters, cinnamon apple rolled & cut ornaments, gingerbread men and chocolate chip cookies.