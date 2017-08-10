Meet Your Judges event planned Aug. 24

The Carroll County Republican Central and Executive Committee has extended an invitation to Meet Your Judges Night, Monday, Aug. 24 at The Hart Mansion Restaurant, 411 N. Main St., Minerva.

Time of the event is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served with beer, wine and an available cash bar. A donation of $125 per individual or $175 per couple is requested.

Scheduled to appear are Judges Mary DeGenaro and Carol Ann Robb – 7th District Court of Appeals; Judge Craig Baldwin – 5th District Court of Appeals; Judges Jim D. Jones, Rosemarie Hall and David Nist – Stark County Family Court; Judge T. Shawn Harvey – Harrison County Common Pleas Court; Judge Gary Willen – Carroll County Municipal Court; Judge Andrew Zumbar – Alliance Municipal Court; Judge Curt Werren – Canton Municipal Court; Judges Mark Frost and Charles C. Amato – Columbiana County Municipal Court, and Retired Judge Robert Lavery.

The event is hosted by the Carroll County Republican Women. Reservations may be made by calling Jeff Mangun at either 330-627-4042 or 330-618-8801 and by email: jeffmangun@yahoo.com by Aug. 16.