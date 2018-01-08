Mellan Seck, 92

Mellan “Mel” Seck, 92, of California passed away in December 2017.

Born in October 1925, in Canton, OH, he lived in Carrollton, OH, until he was 16. He then moved back to Canton.

In 1943, he was drafted into the Navy. He was a corpsman attached to the Fleet Marine Corps.

He moved to California in 1952 where he became a successful businessman. He started his company, MJB Precision Sheet Metal, in1962 and ran it until 1992.

He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, collecting cars and being with friends. One of his favorite things was just spending time with his sons.

One of his endearing qualities was his smile and ability to make people laugh.

Mel is survived by his wife Charlene; sons, Donald, Gerry and Terry; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe; his mother, Mary; and brother, Joe.

Mel will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Linda Blair World Heart Foundation, 10061 Riverside Dr. #1003, Toluca Lake, CA 91602; DAV Chapter 55, 853 Ayhens St., Simi Valley, CA 93063; or WildlifeWayStation.org.