Melonie L. Garrett, 51, of Minerva, died Friday, July 21, 2017, in Mercy Medical Center. Born July 25, 1965, in Alliance, she was a daughter to William Stack of Minerva and the late Shirley (Birtalan) Stack.

She was the school librarian for the Carrollton School District in Dellroy and Augusta Schools. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1983 and was an Elder and member of Stillfork Presbyterian Church in Augusta. She was a giving and caring person who was always looking out for children and making sure none of them were in need.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, David Garrett whom she married in 1986; two sons, David “Cru” Garrett and Brent Garrett and fiancé, Rishelle; a sister, Cindy Stack and her friend, Mike of Bergholz; a brother, William Stack and his friend Michelle of Minerva; and her mother-in-law, Mary Lou Garrett of Augusta.

Funeral services will be July 25 at 11 a.m. in Stillfork Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ryan Hale officiating. Burial will be in Augusta Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday evening 5-8 p.m. in the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.