Merle M. Long, 91, of Carrollton, died April 21, 2018, in Aultman Hospital in Canton, after an extended illness.

Born June 8, 1926, in Carroll County, he was a son of the late Oliver H. and Eva J. Snively Long.

Merle was a career Navy veteran, having served during World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. His service spanned 43 years from 1944 until 1987, when he retired as a Command Master Chief Petty Officer.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, the former D. Sue Hubbard, whom he married March 25, 1949; a son, Merle Long Jr. of Carrollton; two daughters, Eva Louise (Leo) Sumner and Brenda Sue (Mike) Snyder both of Covington, LA; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Carl Long, in 1979; and a sister, Jean Moore, in 2017.

Graveside services were held in Westview Cemetery with full military honors. The family was assisted with arrangements by Dodds Funeral Home.