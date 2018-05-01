Merle M. Long, 91
Merle M. Long, 91, of Carrollton, died April 21, 2018, in Aultman Hospital in Canton, after an extended illness.
Born June 8, 1926, in Carroll County, he was a son of the late Oliver H. and Eva J. Snively Long.
Merle was a career Navy veteran, having served during World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. His service spanned 43 years from 1944 until 1987, when he retired as a Command Master Chief Petty Officer.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, the former D. Sue Hubbard, whom he married March 25, 1949; a son, Merle Long Jr. of Carrollton; two daughters, Eva Louise (Leo) Sumner and Brenda Sue (Mike) Snyder both of Covington, LA; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Carl Long, in 1979; and a sister, Jean Moore, in 2017.
Graveside services were held in Westview Cemetery with full military honors. The family was assisted with arrangements by Dodds Funeral Home.