Micah Donley qualifies for state cross country meet

PICKERINGTON - The Carrollton boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Pickerington North Division II regional cross country meet last Saturday.

Both teams ran well, but the Warriors will send one runner to the state meet this Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

Junior Micah Donley will be the lone Carrollton representative. Donley placed ninth with a time of 19:26.15.

“She ran with determination and a sense of purpose that I haven’t seen before,” said head coach Chris Woolf. “I am so proud to see all of her hard work and training pay off and see her dream come true. She was more focused than I had seen her in recent weeks and she ran strategically and placed in the top 10.”

As a team, the Warriors placed 13th out of 19 teams with 302 points. Earning points for the Warriors were junior Cindy Lewis who placed 70th with a time of 21:14.30; senior Emma Days 90th with a time of 21:43.29, freshman Mary Keane 96th with a time of 21:49.30, freshman Ella Little 114th with a time of 22:30.15 and senior Jezarae Bell in 123rd place with a time of 22:53.34.

The Minerva Lady Lions placed third with 121 points to earn a trip to the state meet.

Senior Mackenzie Scott was the overall champion with a time of 18:43.62, while juniors Nelle Yankovich and Sarah Carver placed 23rd and 24th with times of 19:51.18 and 19:33, senior Jenna Daulbaugh was next in 47th place with a time of 20:51, junior Kala Eddy placed 58th with a time of 21:01.53 and sophomore Alexis Zeidrich 73rd with a time of 21:16.70.

Sandy Valley did not compete as a team, but did have two runners in the race. Sophomore Mercedes Sarver was 54th with a time of 20:59.15 and sophomore Kiannah Sarver 74th with a time of 21:19.52.

A total of 153 runners took part in the race.

In the boys race, the Warriors finished 17th out of 22 teams with 406 points.

For Carrollton, junior Connor Rutledge led the way with a 75th place finish with a time of 17:47.97, junior Jon Russell in 86th place with a time of 18:02.5, senior Daniel Lampe placed 110th with a time of 18:22.62, junior Evan Days 123rd with a time of 18:35.54, junior Jayson Naylor 128th with a time of 18:40.59, sophomore Nate Blake 148th with a time of 19:15.05 and Adam Chaney 176th with a time of 20:30.60.

“The boys ran well in the face of some great competition,” noted Woolf. “I am so proud of how both teams competed and showed what it means to be a Warrior cross country runner.”

The Minerva boys placed 10th as a team with 308 points and will have a runner in Saturday’s Division II race, sophomore Joey Stafford, who placed 14th with a time of 16:51.68.

It was a large race with 181 runners taking part.