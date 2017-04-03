Michael E. Zwick, 57, of East Rochester, died Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Born March 1, 1960, in Alliance, he was a son to Raymond and Martha (McDaniel) Zwick of East Rochester.

He was a farmer and worked at Summitville Tile. He was a 1978 graduate of Carrollton High School and Buckeye Career Center, member of Farm Bureau and Dairy Farmers of America, loved playing Trivia Crack, cards and four wheeling. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Betty (Lowmiller) Zwick whom he married June 9, 1979; two daughters, Elizabeth (Justin) Waugh of Pittsburgh, PA, and Laura (Michael) Malone of Niles; a son, Steven Zwick of Akron; three sisters, Christine (Julie Cook) Zwick of Jacksonville FL, Toni (Harold) Davis of Malvern, Michele (Jason) Fescemyer of Minerva; and a brother, Mark Zwick of Four Oaks, NC.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.