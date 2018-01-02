Michael R. Trushel, 60, of Carrollton, passed away at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia, Sunday morning, Dec. 31, 2017, after a brief illness.

Born May 5, 1957, in Mercy Hospital in Canton, he was a son of the Ruth Ann Trushel of Carrollton and the late Dick Trushel.

Mike was the operator of Trushel Excavating for many years. He loved running heavy equipment and helping others. He was an active member of Perry Township VFD for 42 years, having previously served as chief. He was a Perry Township Trustee, serving many terms, and a social member of the Carrollton Vets Club, VFW, Eagles, and Leesville Lake Property Owners Association.

He spent many weekends pulling Farmall tractors as a member of the Carroll County Antique Collectors Club and Hopedale Antique Tractor Pullers Club. In his younger years, he enjoyed participating in pony pulls with his family.

He is survived by his children, Peggy (Eric) Horn and Curt Trushel, both of Perrysville, and Colton Trushel of Carrollton; and two brothers, Ed (Connie) Trushel and Darrell (Shelly) Trushel of Carrollton.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department 178 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, OH 43988.