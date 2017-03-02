Michael W. Mackey, 64
Michael Wayne Mackey, 64, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Countryview Manor at Carrollton.
Born July 24, 1952, in Union Hospital in Dover, Mike was the seventh child of John and Mary (Turson) Mackey, whose children included Chuck, Dave (Gloria), Bob (Linda) Peg, Rick, Chip, Mike, Pat (Jim) and Marilyn.
He attended Starlight School at New Philadelphia and was retired from Carroll Hills Industries in Carrollton. Mike was an experienced boater and in his younger years was a talented Frisbee player.
The family will greet guests March 4, from 10-11 a.m. in Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia where a service celebrating Mike’s life will begin in the funeral home’s chapel at 11 a.m. Burial in Evergreen Burial Park will follow. A meal will be shared in the Geib Family Center following services.
Memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be directed to Countryview Manor, 2193 Commerce Dr., Carrollton, OH 44615 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, who assisted in Mike’s care in recent weeks.
