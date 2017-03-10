Miller presented dairy industry DSA, dairy princess crowned

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

CARROLLTON – A Carrollton woman celebrating 25 years on the Carroll County Dairy Promotion Board was honored at the annual banquet March 4 in the Senior Friendship Center.

A new dairy princess and runner-up were crowned and dairy production awards presented during the banquet.

Diane Miller received the Distinguished Service Award for her service to the dairy industry, dairy board and agriculture. Miller, originally from Wisconsin, grew up on a dairy farm, milking cows before going to school. She met her husband, Stanley Miller, when he spent a summer working for his uncle in Wisconsin. The couple married Aug. 8, 1977. After residing in Louisville, the couple moved to their farm on SR 332 in 1986, where they milked until 1999.

They have two daughters, Angie (Elgin) Miller and Lisa (Jacob) Moore, who were active in 4-H and FFA. Diane served as a 4-H advisor and was a member of the Carrollton FFA Alumni. She attended the Ohio FFA Convention with the FFA dairy team.

When Angie was crowned 1992 Carroll County Dairy Princess, Diane joined the dairy board. Lisa served as the 1997 Dairy Princess. The Miller family participated in tours for June is Dairy Month and the Carroll County Daffodil Tours.

Diane continues to man the dairy booth Tuesdays at the Carroll County Fair and is still known as “Mom” to many former 4-H and FFA members who visit the booth.

After selling the dairy cattle, Diane milked for Kohlm Farms and continues to milk for Shaland Holsteins in Perry Township.

She is employed full-time at HARCATUS Family Support Center in Carrollton and is a tax preparer for H&R Block.

Upon receiving the award, Diane stated, “I know how hard dairy people work, plus up in the nights checking cows, I hope when I get old I can still do it.”

The Millers raise beef cattle on their farm. They have five grandchildren, Damien and Orien Miller and Carson, Tristan and Talon Moore.

Six applicants were interviewed prior to the banquet for dairy princess.

Kalee Tucker, 15, of Malvern, was crowned the 2017 Dairy Princess. She is the daughter of Sandy and Mark Tucker. She is a junior through Penn Foster Schools. She shows dairy beef cattle and rabbits at the county fair. She enjoys horseback riding and volunteering as the announcer at the Hillbilly Pullers tractor pulls. She is a member of Stillfork 4-H Club where she serves as the historian.

Shelbi Frase, 13, of Waynesburg, was named Dairy Princess Runner-Up. She is the daughter of Dennis and Rammie Frase. She shows dairy cattle, beef and hogs at the county fair. She attends Sandy Valley Middle School where she sings in the choir. She enjoys pulling her tractor and working on the family farm. She is a member of East Twp. Young Producers 4-H Club.

Judges were Jennifer Ferguson, Sue (Rummell) Little and Sabrina (Eick) Popadak.

Sandy Smith, county director and ANR educator for Ohio State University Extension in Carroll County, presented the dairy production awards. She began in her current position in 2013, and noted there were 50 dairy farms in the county, 48 which were grade A. This year, there are only 45 dairy farms, 42 which are grade A. Smith noted, only six of those herds are on DHI test.

Awards:

Lifetime Cow over 200,000 lbs.: Lexus, owned by Joe Kiko with 239,941 lbs. over 3,030 days. Second place was Sunny-D of Shaland Holsteins (Shawver-Tullis family), who produced 230,140 lbs. over 2,475 days.

Top Cow in 305 Days in Milk production: (three categories: milk, protein and fat).

Milk and Protein: Shaland Holsteins, first, second and third place.

Fat: Shaland Holsteins, first; Joe Kiko, second; Shaland Holsteins, third.

Overall High Herds for Components (milk, fat and protein): Shaland Holsteins, Joe Kiko and Dave Evans.

Low Somatic Cell Count: Dave Evans, Shaland Holsteins and Neider Family Farms LLC-H.

Dairy youth were recognized during the banquet. 2016 Scholarship recipients updated the group on their activities. They included Matt Borland, Eliza Days, Evan Ferguson and Lauren Rutledge.

Dairy Skill-a-thon participants in 2016 recognized included: Eliza Days, Emmy Days, Evan Days, Mallory Fox, Abby Kiko, Ben Kiko, Emma Kiko, Tess Kiko, Eli McCort, Hannah McCort, Brianna Renicker, Angelia Shankel, Kolby Tullis and Coby Weiland.

John Neider presented the 2016 financial report to guests. He noted, Tuesday, opening day of the fair, was the top day for receipts from the Dairy Booth, grossing over $2,000. The dairy booth netted over $7,300. The board gave $2,500 in scholarships in 2016, and donated $2,000 to the fair board for repairs on the roof of the dairy barn.

A new venture the board participated in was donating milk to the Carrollton Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. Neider noted this helps in two ways by helping the community and increasing milk sales. The board donated $2,777 of milk to the pantry.

Board members thanked those who supported the Carroll County Dairy Board in 2016. The Carroll County Dairy Promotion Board officers are: Kevin Tullis, president; Vera Fox, vice president; Cheryl Rohr, secretary and John Neider, treasurer. Board members include: Emma Bolanz, Jennifer Brown, Dave Evans, Sherry McCort, Diane Miller, Chris Palmer, Bethany Renicker, Leigh Ann Rutledge and Sandy Smith.

Several seats on the board are vacant. Anyone interested in being a board member, can contact Kevin Tullis at 330-739-2067.

The event was catered by S & J Country Catering.

The Carroll County Dairy Promotion Board meets the second Wednesday of every other month at 7:30 p.m. in the OSU Extension Office. The next meeting will be held May 10.