Minerva alumni Andrew Mangun returns in August to serve as athletic director

MINERVA – A new athletic director was hired when the Minerva Local Board of Education met March 19.

Andrew M. Mangun, a 1998 graduate of Minerva High School, received a three-year contract effective Aug. 1, 2018. As an administrative employee, Mangun’s annual salary is $90,813. He succeeds Don Spinell.

The Board also approved an administrative recommendation formalizing some benefit language of the small group of people who work at the central office and are not part of the Certified or Classified contracts.

In other business, the Board:

-APPROVED the milage rate of 43.6 for the 2018-19 school year as prepared by the Stark County Auditor’s office;

-DISCUSSED at length HB 512 and its lessening the role and authority of the State Board of Education. The consensus of the Board was unanimously opposed to passage of the bill;

-HEARD Supt. Gary Chaddock read a letter from State Senator Scott Oelslager congratulating the school district for its receipt of the Auditor of State award for a clean audit;

-APPROVED February expenditures of $1,885,157.12;

-RECOGNIZED the state qualifiers who included Kaitlyn Smalley, girls state bowling tournament; Mackenzie Scott, Sarah Carver and Joe Stafford, all state indoor track;

-RECOGNIZED members of the Minerva Cheerleading competition team who included: Kiaunna Brown, Alyssa Law, Indre’sia Leavell, Jaidyn Morgan, Skylar Trussel, Sydney Lautzenheiser, Randi Blymiller, Hannah Norton, Madison Lembke, Jerzee Milner, Kenzie Fountain, Ellyse Donahue, Claire Lab, McKenna Nign, Paige Banner, Julie White and Tonie Sukosd.

-SET the next meeting for April 16 at 4:30 p.m. at the administrative offices.