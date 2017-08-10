Minerva board accepts resignations, fills coaching positions

Resignations of two assistant football coaches were accepted and six supplemental contracts were approved by the Minerva Local Board of Education at its July 26 meeting.

Coaching resignations included Brent Knight and Ethan Rodgers.

Jacob Eberling was approved as a volunteer assistant football coach and supplemental contracts for the 2017-18 school year were approved for the following:

Frank Monk and Olivia Monk, co-head track coaches and co-assistant track coaches; Skip Turkovich and Zach Wade, both assistant football coaches.

In other business, the board:

– HIRED Kris Nign as an intervention specialist tutor at the middle and high schools;

– ACCEPTED the resignation of Amanda Widlicka as elementary school title one tutor;

– APPROVED a family medical leave and unpaid leave of Emily Coldwell, a high school teacher, until January 2018;

– APPROVED the following classified staff for the 2017-18 school year: Samantha Anguish and Brandi Fogle, each 2 1/2 hour cafeteria workers, and Nicole Palcich, 6 1/2-hour paraprofessional (educational aide) for the elementary school;

– ACCEPTED the resignation of Karlee Wick as elementary school recess aide;

– APPROVED contracts with the following:

Canton City Schools for the GED program at Minerva High School;

Carroll and Stark County Boards of Developmental Disabilities for services;

Waiver of career tech requirement for the middle school;

Five items with SPARCC for normal yearly items;

Memorandum of Understanding with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees union concerning transportation department regulations;

Food service vendors, including bread with Nickle’s Bakery, dairy with Smith Dairy and food products with Gordon Food Service for 2017-18;

– HEARD School Supt. Gary Chaddock give a brief summary of maintenance projects being done at each of the buildings. They include resealing of the parking lot at the high school, replacing of ceiling tile and light fixtures in the main hallways at the middle school and completing a sensory room for autistic students and a pavilion on the playground at the elementary school;

– APPROVED expenditures for June in the amount of $1,762,431.36;

– APPROVED a “Then and Now” purchase order for services provided by the Stark County Board of DD during the prior fiscal year in the amount of $12,917;

– HELD an executive session for evaluation of Supt. Chaddock and to discuss personnel;

– SET the next Board meeting for Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.