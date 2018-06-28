Minerva Concert-in-the-Park performers announced

MINERVA – Concerts-in-the-park are planned in Minerva during the summer months.

Celtic Rush will perform a free concert of traditional Irish tunes June 30 from 7-9 p.m. on Minerva Municipal Park Stage.

The group performs with a variety of instruments, including fiddles, guitars, tin whistle, bass and mandolin.

Guests should bring chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Minerva High School auditeria.

The performance is sponsored by the village of Minerva and Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, as part of the summer concerts-in-the-park series.

Chris Kraft will perform a country music concert July 28 at 9 p.m. following the Minerva Chamber Rodeo. The event is sponsored by the Minerva Firefighter’s Association.

Around the Block will play oldies Aug. 25. All concerts will take place on the Municipal Park Stage and are free.

For more information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.