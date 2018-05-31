Minerva girls win regional title, sending nine to Columbus

The Minerva girls track team won the Division II regional title at Muskingum College last week and will send several athletes to the Ohio High School Association (OHSAA) meet June 1 and 2 at Columbus.

The girls tallied 52 points to claim the team title ahead of John Glenn (second, 49 points) and Tuscarawas Valley (third, 38 points).

Qualifying for the Lady Lions were the 4×800 relay team of Mackenzie Scott, Nelle Yankovich, Ava Burman and Sarah Carver, third with a time of 9:34.77; 4×200 relay team of Amanda Kukunis, Julie White, Ava Burman and Alyss Markins, third in 1:46.98; 4×100 relay team of Idresia Leavell, Skylar Trussell, White and Markins, second in 50:55; Kukunis, second in the 400 in 59.16; Scott, third in the 3200 in 11:14.05; Carver, fifth in the 800 in 2:18.63; and the 4×400 relay team of Burman, Carver, Trussell and Kukunis, second in 4:09.73.

Also participating were Alyssa Markins in the 100 (fifth), Yankovich in the 1600 (fifth) and Natalie Crum in the shot put.

Boys Participant

Joey Stafford placed fifth in the 1600 meter run, just one slot from qualifying.