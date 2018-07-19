Minerva grad is part of world’s largest international Maritime Warfare Exercise

By Mass Communication Specialist

1st Class Electa Berassa,

Navy Office of Community Outreach

PEARL HARBOR – A 2013 Minerva High School graduate and Minerva, OH, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Pennock is a fire controlman aegis aboard USS Preble, currently operating out of Pearl Harbor, HI.

A Navy fire controlman aegis is responsible for the operation of firing missiles and maintaining the missile systems.

Pennock applies the lessons he learned from Minerva to his work in the Navy.

“I learned to stick through when times are hard,” said Pennock. “Don’t argue, just do what you’re told. That has helped me a lot.”

As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

The theme of RIMPAC 2018 is Capable, Adaptive, Partners. The participating nations and forces exercise a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces. These capabilities range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting. The relevant, realistic training program includes: gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal and diving and salvage operations.

“We are going to play a lot of war games during RIMPAC,” said Pennock. “So we will actually be able to do our job which I am looking forward to.”

This is the first time Israel, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are participating in RIMPAC. Additional firsts include New Zealand serving as sea combat commander and Chile serving as combined force maritime component commander. This is the first time a non-founding RIMPAC nation (Chile) will hold a component commander leadership position.

“I’m most proud that I was able to shoot two missiles,” said Pennock. “Not many people get to do that, so that was pretty cool.”

Twenty-six nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines, and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise. This year’s exercise includes forces from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Pennock and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“I’ve learned that I’m persistent, and I don’t give up since I’ve joined the Navy,” said Pennock

Additional information about RIMPAC is available at http://www.cpf.navy.mil.