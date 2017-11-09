Minerva kicks off holiday season with downtown celebration

Minerva’s Discover Downtown celebration returns Friday, Nov. 10 from 5-9 p.m.

The event highlights the arts, Christmas shopping and food and drink available on N. Market St.

The Market Street Art Spot will feature the illustration and calligraphy work of Susan Crawford, as well as live music by Roger Romeo and refreshments from 5-9 p.m.

Renewed Creations by Lewis will be open until 8 p.m., offering antiques and vintage housewares and collectibles.

Kishman’s IGA will offer craft beer and wine tastings with food pairings 6-8 p.m. Cost is $5 for five tastes.

At Simply Scarves . . . and Such, visitors can make and take a holiday card for a $1 donation from 4-7 p.m. All proceeds go to Hannah’s House.

Treasured Sensations will be open until 8 p.m., offering holiday specials and new merchandise, and hosting the LuLaRoe trailer in front of the shop.

Minerva Music Center will be open until 8 p.m., offering coffee, cookies and cider and Sphon’s CCW & Armory will be open until 7 p.m.

The Minerva Historical Society’s Haas Museum will be open 6-8 p.m.

Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant will be open until 10:30 p.m., offering an extensive menu and full bar, and Sandy Springs Brewing Company will be open until 10 p.m., with hand-crafted beers on tap, as well as sandwiches, flatbreads, and appetizers.

Holland’s Restaurant will be open until 7 p.m. with a full menu.

The Roxy Theatre will host a pop-up shop with vendors and crafters. The 12 Days of Christmas raffle tickets will be available there, as will tickets for the Minerva High School production of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Elsewhere in town, Hope Community, 133 Bonnieview Ave., will host a music night, beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring Jerod Boone, as well as coffee and board games.

For more information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.