Minerva, South Range top CHS boys

CARROLLTON – South Range controlled the opening tip, scored the first points of the game and cruised to a 53-41 win over Carrollton in the Warriors’ home gym last Wednesday.

Senior center Brady White pumped in five quick points and junior guard Jaxon Anderson added two to give South Range a 7-0 lead before the Warriors got on the board.

Carrollton junior Drue Moore hit a three-point shot from the left wing to put the Warriors on the board.

Carrollton turned the ball over on the next two possessions before Brady gave South Range a 9-3 lead when he pulled down an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and through the net.

The Warriors cut the lead to three points at 12-9 when Chayse Marmo took a pass from Connor King for a bucket and Brady Benner drove into the key and laid the ball up and in the hoop just before the end of the first quarter.

Two steals that turned into points for South Range pulled the Raiders ahead at 20-11 midway through the second period. They continued to build on the lead and held a 33-20 advantage at halftime.

The Warrior could get no closer than that 13-point margin, scoring only nine points in the third quarter and 12 in the final frame.

Marmo was the only Warrior to break double figures, scoring 10 points. Benner scored eight points, Adam Chaney seven, Moore five and Jimmy Birong, Jacob Roberts and King each added two.

Anderson led South Range with 21 ponts.

The Warriors traveled to Minerva for a Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) contest with the Lions Dec. 22 and suffered a 52-46 loss.

The Lions jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. A strong second quarter pulled the Warriors to within one at 25-24 at the half. The Lions outscored the Warriors 14-10 in the third and 13-12 in the final quarter to secure the win.

Chaney scored 16 points, including four from three-point range, to lead the Warriors. Benner also hit double figures with 12 points. Moore added five points, King, four, and Birong added a three-point shot.

Three Lions broke scored in double digits: Brice Williams with 20, Chris Lowe, 11, and Connor Wright, 10. Phillip Boord scored six points and Brock Croston five. Lowe and Croston each hit a three-pointer.

The Lions held a 32-29 advantage in rebounding. Wright led the Lions with 10 and Chaney led the Warriors with eight.

Minerva won the junior varsity game 57-42.

The Warriors will be looking for their second win of the season when they host Alliance Jan. 5. They travel to Canton South Jan. 9. Tipoff for both games is 7:30 p.m.