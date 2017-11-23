Minerva students win Safe Communities Teen ROADeo title

Safe Communities Carroll County held the 3rd Annual Teen ROADeo in Carroll County Sept. 27 at Lake Mohawk’s Main Beach Clubhouse in Malvern.

The purpose of the event is for young drivers to have a positive interaction with law enforcement and become more safety conscious behind the wheel and better drivers.

Buckeye Career Center, along with Carrollton, Conotton Valley, Malvern and Minerva high schools each put a team of five to six students together to participate and compete in the fun and educational event.

The morning consisted of the students completing a 100 question multiple-choice test. The exam assessed the knowledge of how well young drivers know the rules and laws of the road. Winners of the test included: Josh Breedlove, Buckeye Career Center, first place, winning $100; Tre Leggett, Carrollton, second place, $75 Speedway gas card; Jake Wise, Malvern, third place, Speedway $50 gas card; and Austin Haney, Buckeye Career Center, fourth place, $25 Speedway gas card.

The second part of the morning included students completing driving skills. Five different low speed and controlled maneuverability scenarios were set up and scored by law enforcement. This is the section where students received one-on-one interaction with law enforcement and received driving and safety tips to better their driving skills. Vehicles for the event were supplied by Loudon Motors Ford in Minerva.

Winners of each of the driving scenarios won $50 gas cards sponsored by Bellstores Marathon in Malvern. Those students included: Chase Flanagan, Carrollton, right parallel park; Sara Hoopes, Minerva, left parallel park; Eli Geiser, Carrollton, serpentine; Jacob Foster, Malvern, backing and lane change; and Christian Barto, Carrollton, star.

Awards were also presented to the top three students with the highest score of all five driving scenarios combined. They included: Billy Devore, Conotton Valley, first $300; Hannah Bower, Malvern, second place $200; and Alex Kimble, Minerva, third place $100.

The last award was presented to the school with the highest average of both the written test and driving skills. Winning the 3rd Carroll County Teen ROADeo was the Minerva High School team, comprised of Alex Kimble, Sara Hoopes, Anthony Vasilliu, Shane Walters, Connor Fritz and Trey Carl. They received the traveling trophy.