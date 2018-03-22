Ministerial Association hosting Good Friday service

The Carroll County Ministerial Association will conclude its mid-week Lenten worship series during a Good Friday service at Wesley Community Chapel, 569 12th St., Carrollton March 30 at 7 p.m.

Throughout the season of Lent, area pastors have drawn from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount as revealed in the Gospel of Matthew. The Beatitudes form the core of Christian character. Rev. Dr. Mike Doak will preach from the final three verses of Jesus’ teaching on peace and persecution at the Good Friday service.

Hymns and prayers commemorate the Lord’s suffering and death for the sake of a fallen world, and yet a world redeemed by God’s immeasurable grace. All are invited to come share in this Good Friday worship service.