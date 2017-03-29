Monday fire destroys Morges home, garage

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

A fire severly damaged one home and caused damage to another in Monday evening in Morges.

The Magnolia Fire Department was toned out by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center at 7:52 p.m. for a detached garage fire at the home of Dave and Amy Carnes, 8027 Bachelor Rd., Waynesburg.

Prior to the department’s arrival, they learned the fire had spread to the back and east side of the Carnes’ two-story home.

Firefighters found the garage roof was gone and the fire had spread to the neighbor’s home on the east side causing a small fire at the base of the home. That fire was extinguished but the neighboring home and garage received extensive melting damage to the siding.

Magnolia Chief Don Nicholson, Jr. said a representative from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office was on site Tuesday morning and ruled the cause undetermined. Magnolia received assistance from Dellroy, Great Trail, Carroll County and Mohawk Valley fire departments.

Nicholson said 57 firefighters were on scene until approximately 11:30 p.m. A firefighter from Mohawk Valley was transported to the hospital for probable heat exhaustion and was kept overnight. Nicholson noted, “Every one of the firemen are unpaid volunteers.”

The Carnes and their children are staying with family. The home was insured.