Moser boys lead Malvern track team

The Malvern boys track team placed fourth out of five teams at Berlin Center last Wednesday.

Adam Moser won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.78, while Jake Moser took first in the 400 with a time of 53.9.

Adam Moser was second in the long jump with a jump of 19-feet even.

Placing third was the 800-meter relay team of Adam Moser, Jake Moser, Kevin Bibby and Andrew Norton with a time of 1:40.75 and the 3,200-meter relay team of Casey Crowl, Ike Moser, Tommy Thompson and Braden Butch with a time of 11:43.

TUSKY VALLEY,

GARAWAY MEET

Last Wednesday, the Hornets took part in a triangular with Garaway and Tusky Valley.

Garaway and Tusky Valley tied for first place with 73 points, with the Hornets finishing with 28.

“This was a fun meet with some good competition,” said head coach Seth Goshorn. “This was the second meet in our back to back this week and the kids didn’t let that stop them from performing well. We had a lot of personal best times.”

Malvern had two first place finishes. Tommy Thompson in the 3,200 with a time of 12:14 and DaVair Williams in the long jump with a jump of 18’1” and the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.85.

The 800-meter relay team of Andrew Norton, Jakob Cox, Kevin Bibby and Kam Huffman placed second with a time of 1:45.41.

Malvern had two third place finishes, Casey Crowl in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.39 and Ike Moser in the 800 with a time of 2:36.