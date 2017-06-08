Moser earns fifth place finishes, Hulit places sixth at state meet

By Bob Evans’

FPS correspondent

The Malvern Hornets only had two representatives in the Division III Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus last Friday and Saturday.

The two made their school proud.

“This has been an amazing season to have two All-Ohio athletes,” said Head Coach Jeremy Maher. “They have led our team the entire year and we couldn’t be more proud of them. This was our goal since the beginning of the season and their hard work led to their accomplishments. For both girls to represent Malvern the way they did is outstanding. With both coming back next year we feel like Malvern track is on the upswing and we hope to continue to grow and improve. We are so grateful for all the help we received from the school, parents and boosters this year.”

Freshman Zoe Moser made it to the finals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She finished 12.28 in the 100 and 25.76 in the 200 to place fifth in each event.

“I am just so excited to be here,” Moser said. “I just wanted to make the finals.”

Running in Columbus isn’t like running in the IVC.

“It is a lot tougher down here,” Moser said. “I have never been pushed this hard.”

Hornet senior Kelsi Hulit competed in the shotput and discus, earning a spot on the podium in the discus with a throw of 126’5” to place sixth. In the shot, she had a throw of 40’ 2” to place ninth.

As a team, the Hornets placed 17th in the 74-team field with 11 points.