Much-needed sewer system in the works for Amsterdam area

By Carol McIntire

Editor

AMSTERDAM – Amsterdam area residents received their first look at the boundaries for a new sewer system during a public meeting Dec. 14.

About 40 residents attended the session, held in the Amsterdam Veterans of Foreign Wars post home, where officials from Arcadis, an engineering and consulting firm from Western Pennsylvania, laid out plans for the system.

Throughout the session, Thomas Hartwig, vice president of Arcadis, noted the aerial photos on display were only preliminary, and the area to be included in the system has not been finalized.

“We are only in the preliminary stages,” Hartwig explained. He said the project area includes the village of Amsterdam and portions of Springfield Twp. in Jefferson County and Loudon Twp. in Carroll County. The approximate number of homes and businesses within the area includes 235 in Amsterdam, 60 in Springfield Twp. and 93 in Loudon Twp.

“The number of homes and businesses to be served by the project are subject to field survey data collected and the financial feasibility of serving residences and businesses just beyond the identified project area,” Hartwig explained.

HISTORY

The project dates back to 2009 when Amsterdam officials received a citation from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for high fecal coliform levels in Yellow Creek. At that time, according to Hartwig, the community was advised to begin a sewage planning process to properly treat the community’s sewage.

“There is no centralized collection of sewage within the village or in surrounding areas,” Hartwig explained. Existing on-lot systems are not providing adequate treatment, hence, a public health hazard exists in Yellow Creek and its tributary streams.”

The village hired Arcadis about a year and a half ago to complete an engineering study for a sewer system and determine the most cost effective and practical means to clean up Yellow Creek.

At that time, Hartwig said, the village decided, when the project is complete, to turn it over to the Jefferson County Water and Sewer District as part of the Jefferson County system.

OPTIONS

“Several options for providing public sewer were considered during the planning stage,” said Hartwig. “These included doing nothing, modifying the existing on-lot systems, constructing new one-site and cluster systems and constructing a centralized collection and treatment system utilizing several different technical methods to do so.”

After careful examination, Hartwig said a system utilizing a combination of gravity sewers and low-pressure sewers with individual grinder pumps was selected as the most cost-effective and practical alternative.

“We will serve as many as possible by gravity flow and as few as possible by grinder pump and pressure,” Hartwig explained.

The treatment method for the wastewater generated and collected is an extended aeration package plant, proposed to be located at the southeast end of Amsterdam between the railroad line and Yellow Creek, adjacent to Rogers Park. The site was selected from three possible sites after environmental and archeological studies were completed.

Hartwig termed the plant as “relatively small,” saying the company is looking at a plant that can process 50,000 to 60,000 gallons per day. It will be a modular plant that can accommodate future growth, if the village of Bergholz decides to become a part of the system in the future.

Total project cost, including engineering, acquisition of land/rights-of-way, administration, legal, accounting and construction, are estimated at around $9 million. Operation and maintenance is estimated at $100,000 per year.

FUNDING

Chris Score, who is also with Arcadis, outlined funding possibilities.

To date, the only funding secured is a $1.8 million Section 594 grant from the federal government.

An application has been completed for a zero-percent interest loan through the OEPA’s Water Pollution Fund, which Score termed “fall back funding,” and said it would be used only if insufficient funding is secured from other sources.

Other funding possibilities include the Appalachian Regional Commission, $250,000; Ohio Public Works Issue II, possible $300,000 grant and loan combination if Jefferson County officials deem the project its top priority and apply for funding; Ohio Water Development Authority, $250,000 each from Jefferson and Carroll counties; Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), $500,000 from each of the two counties and the United States Department of Agriculture, which Score anticipates to be several million.

Score said there might be assistance for homeowners to pay hook-up fees, which are estimated to cost about $500 per hook up, and for the installation of plumbing from the residence to the sewer main line.

“Right now Jefferson County is income-eligible for low income programs, but Carroll County is not,” she noted. “The village is in the process of completing a study for the Carroll County portion of the project to determine if those residents are low-income eligible. Therefore it is important for residents to fill out the income surveys.”

“The unique thing about this project is that it involves both Carroll and Jefferson counties, which makes it look appealing to agencies with grant dollars,” Hartwig noted.

MONTHLY COSTS

Mike Eroshevich, director of sanitary engineering for the Jefferson County Water and Sewer District, outlined rates, once the sewer is constructed and operational.

The minimum sewer bill is currently $44.75 per month for 3,000 gallons. There is an additional charge of $7.50 per month for each 1,000 gallons.

He noted additional charges could include the tap fee and the installation of the sewer lateral to the main line.

“Jefferson County Commissioners have allowed residents on new sewer construction projects to put these costs on their bill and finance them over the same period of time as the project is financed for at the same interest rate as the county is paying,” Eroshevich said.

Some customers, he said, may qualify, based on their income, for assistance from CDBG for the tap fee. He noted homeowners would have to contract with a contractor registered with the county for installation of the lateral.

“It is important for residents to talk to engineers when they visit your home,” he said. “They need to know where the sewer line comes out of your home and how deep it is.”

NEXT STEP.

Nicole Marsh, also with Arcadis, said residents can expect to see surveyors in the area in the next couple weeks, who will be collecting aerial and topography data. A company known as Sheffler and Co. will conduct the field survey work.

The next step is the design phase, which the company hopes to begin in during the first quarter of 2017. At the present time, the company is looking to begin construction in 2018, depending on the status of funding.

The company plans to conduct several public meetings throughout the design phase.

QUESTIONS

A resident who lives along State Rt. 164 in Loudon Twp. asked what the minimum bill would be if the home is not hooked to the Jefferson County water system. The answer was that the resident would pay only the monthly sewer bill.

Another resident asked if he would be forced to hook onto the new system if he had a new septic system installed about five years ago. The answer was “yes” if the residence is within the designated distance (officials were not certain if that distance is 200 or 300 feet of the main line).

Another resident asked if there would be an odor emitted from the plant. Hartwig said, with the aeration system, there should not be any odor.

One resident asked what would happen to existing septic tanks. It was explained the tanks would have to be filled and abandoned due to safety regulations.