Muskingum Foundation mini grant program benefits area youth camps

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy Foundation Board of Trustees awarded $5,000 in grants to five area youth camps in the inaugural year of the Foundation’s Mini Grants Program.

The grant program, which is open to the thirteen youth camps along the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District lakes, supports natural resource conservation, environmental education, and outdoor recreation projects.

The Foundation approved funding $497 for a Green Energy Class at Camp Nuhop (Pleasant Hill Lake, Ashland County); $1,000 for an Outdoor Pizza Kitchen with Earthen Oven at Camp Roosevelt-Firebird (Leesville Lake, Carroll County); $1,157 for the Outdoor Cooking Expansion project at Falcon Camp (Leesville Lake, Carroll County); $1,313 for the Pedal Preservation Project at Pleasant Hill Outdoor Camp (Pleasant Hill Lake, Richland County); and $1,033 for Environmental Education Displays at YMCA Camp Tippecanoe (Clendening Lake, Harrison County).

“Each year thousands of children attend the youth camps along the MWCD lakes,” said Nick Lautzenheiser, development coordinator. “The Mini Grants Program was established to help the camps enhance the educational experience and increase recreational opportunities for these youth.” Lautzenheiser added.

The Mini Grants Program was funded from the proceeds of the Foundation’s annual meeting, held last November at the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center in New Philadelphia. Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Schoch thanked all of the generous annual meeting sponsors and attendees.

“It would not be possible to have this grant program and support the great work of these youth camps without the generous support from our annual meeting sponsors and attendees,” Schoch explained. “