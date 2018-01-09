Myrtle E. Lindsay, 85, of Minerva, ended her journey here on Earth Jan. 1, 2018, and is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born Nov. 23, 1932, in Dellroy, she was a daughter to William and Leona (Herstine) Brackin.

She was a lifelong resident of Carroll County and graduated from Dellroy High School in 1951. She retired from the Minerva Local School District as a cafeteria cook. She loved her family and enjoyed all of the parties and family get-togethers.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, Paul whom she married Nov. 3, 1962; children, Tracey Lindsay of Kensington, Veneta (Sean) Ponsaa of Homeworth and Terri Lindsay and fiancé, Darren Davis of Columbus; sister, Mary Long of Dellroy; three beloved granddaughters, Constance Ponsaa, April (Bryant) Mathes and Brandy Ponsaa; two beloved grandsons, Nicholas and Ryan Davis; four precious great grandsons and two precious great granddaughters, Ayden Dorr, Alexis Mathes, Damion Mathes, Hunter Mathes, Ava Knipp and Rylan Knipp and a niece, Tammy Geiger of Waynesburg.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, Donald, and Dean Brackin; and a brother-in-law, Richard “Chew” Long.

Funeral services were held Jan. 5 in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Ken Ogg officiating. Burial was in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.