Myrtle A. Marteney, 92

Myrtle A. (Suder) Marteney, 92, of Minerva, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Arbors at Minerva following a two-month decline in health.

Born Dec.14, 1924, in Hall, WV, she was a daughter to Alva and Ethel (Williams) Suder and stepmother, Virginia Suder.

She was a stay at home mother, except for a period of time when she worked at Neff’s Bakery. She was a babysitter for several local children during the time she lived in Minerva and Malvern. She was a member of Minerva First Christian Church where she was a member of the U&I Sunday school class and served as a deaconess.

She is survived by a daughter, Latricia Haynam of Minerva; a son, Terry (Cathy) Marteney of Avon Park, FL; six siblings, Vera (George) Toot of Carrollton, Ruth (Steve) White of Grafton, WV, Linda (Harold) Murphy of Buckhannon, WV, Alva (Helen) Suder of Minerva, Eugene Suder and, Robert (Evon) Suder, both of Buckhannon, WV; five grandchildren, Janine (Chad) Madison of Minerva, Kendra (John) Alexander of East Rochester, and Jason (Megan) Marteney, Phillip (Dani) Marteney and Amanda Marteney, all of Michigan; step grandchildren, Patrick Miller and Greg Dowmont of Michigan; six great grandchildren, Jaelyn Madison of Minerva, Bellamy and Michael Alexander of East Rochester, and Regan, Ruby and Brendan Marteney,, all of Michigan; two step great grandchildren, Elliott and Lola Dowmont of Michigan; brother-in-law, Perry Marteney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert P. Marteney, who died Dec. 10, 2011; an infant son, Gilbert K. Marteney, who died May 1946; a sister, Wilda Morrison; and a brother, Carrel Suder.

Funeral Services will be Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Aultman Hospice.