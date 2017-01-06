Nancy K. Galbraith, 77, of Carrollton passed way early Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2017, in Amberwood Manor in New Philadelphia.

Born Feb. 10, 1939, in Lee Township, Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Ted and Mary Eva Potts Lowdermilk.

Before retiring, Nancy worked as an abstractor for the John Saltsman Law Office in Carrollton. She was a member of Carrollton United Presbyterian Church.

Nancy enjoyed gardening, playing cards and taking her grandkids shopping and out to lunch. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her children and grandchildren and for being the grilled cheese grandma. Her home had an open kitchen that her grandchildren and all their friends would come to enjoy a grilled cheese and Mt. Dew.

She is survived by her son, Bob (Kim) Galbraith of Carrollton; daughter, Susan (Lewis) Ericksen of Sherrodsville; granddaughter, Hillary (David) Stanton; five grandsons, Luke (Cynthia) Galbraith, Jim and Joe Galbraith and Christopher and Stephen Ericksen; two brothers, John (Judy) Lowdermilk and Michael Lowdermilk; and two sister-in-laws, Anne (Earl) Wright and Beverly Galbraith.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Malcolm Galbraith, whom she married Aug. 17, 1963; and a brother-in-law, Arch Galbraith.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services.

For those unable to attend the services condolences for the family may be left at doddsfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Nancy’s name to Community Hospice, 789 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615.