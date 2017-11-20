Nancy L. Lafferty, 80

Nancy L. Kokensparger Lafferty, 80, of Opal Rd., Salineville, died early Friday morning, Nov. 17, 2017, in Community Hospice House of New Philadelphia, with her family by her side.

Born Feb. 21, 1937, in Zanesville, she was a daughter to the late Paul and Mildred Paxton Kokensparger.

She lived all her life in the Salineville area, being a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed making all kinds of crafts, crocheting, embroidering and especially flower gardening. She loved her flowers! Her favorite pastime was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Nancy will be missed by her four daughters, Vickie (Gary) Cannon of Carrollton, Kathy (Dennis) Ketchum of Mechanicstown, Lucy (Ernest) George of Sherrodsville and Linda Ossler of Carrollton; a son, Frank (Kendra Good) Lafferty of Salineville; three sisters, Eleanor Repp of Cleveland, Carolyn Wright of Zanesville and Dorothy (Bob) St. Clair of New Concord; 12 grandchildren, Janice (Cason) Leggett of Carrollton, Jennifer (Brad) Burton of Summitville, Richard “Brad” (Misty) Ketchum of Salineville, Chad Brewer of Sherrodsville, Kelleen (Scott) Lumley of Carrollton, Leslie (Mike) Schissler of Midvale, Frank (Barb) Lafferty and Justin Lafferty, both of Florida, Ronnie (Brittany) Good of Salineville, McKyala (Ed) Tusing of Canton, and Mason Lafferty and Jessica Lafferty, both of Salineville; 13 great grandchildren, Bethany and Kaylee Leggett of Carrollton, Ryan and Hallee Burton of Summitville, Dakota Ketchum, Emma Johnson, Maci Ketchum and Lisa (Nathan) Fetters, all of Salineville; Jasmine and Kobi Schissler of Midvale, Frank Lafferty and Olivia Lafferty of Salineville and Aria Good of Salineville.

Besides her husband, Frank W. Lafferty, who died March 17, 2015, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Keri Lynn Cannon.

Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. in Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home in Salineville with Fred O. May officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Family and friends may call in the funeral home Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

