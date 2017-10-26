Nature Trail Hike set at Malvern

Lace up your hiking boots for a walk!

The Malvern Community Development Fund is inviting the public to hike on the Nature Trail in Community Park Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Dick Wackerly and Nikki, his Golden Retriever, will lead the hike, which will be held rain or shine.

The trail begins at the back of the park, near the Big Sandy Creek. The new trail marker signs will show walkers and runners the direction to go and mark the quarter, half and full miles. The total distance is one mile. The nature trail will give people who use the walking track a new and different place for fitness.

Everyone is welcome to join for a morning of exercise and the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather.

For questions, call Carol Brawley at 330-863-9234.