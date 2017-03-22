NBC, IVC announce all-stars

FPS Staff Report

Post-season awards have been announced by officials from the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) and Inter Valley Conference.

NBC All-League selections

Wrestling

Carrollton wrestling coach Ken Pasiuk was named coach of the year and his son, senior Aidan Pasiuk, a state champion, was named player of the year.

Carrollton dominated the list of first team wrestling selections, placing six on the list of 16 names.

Joining Aidan Pasiuk on the list are: junior Justin Shaw, senior Adam Shaw, sophomore Brandon Daniels, senior Brenton Miller and sophomore Ben Pasiuk.

Freshman Robbie Daniels was a second team selection along with Minerva junior Travis Kuttler, senior Alex Lucas and freshman Luke Chaddock.

Carrollton freshman Nathan Blake and junior Noah Carrothers were honorable mention selections along with Minerva juniors Jay Chaddock and Connor Fritz.

Boys basketball

Carrollton senior Kyle Bullard was the lone Warrior to earn a first team selection on the NBC boys basketball first team. He was joined by Minerva junior Connor Wright.

Minerva junior Brock Croston was the only area player to earn second team honors.

Honorable mention status was awarded to Carrollton seniors Luke Krantz and Cole Russell and Minerva seniors Adam Gross and Chase Ackerman.

Girls basketball

Minerva senior Bri Gassman was the lone area player named to the girls first team.

Second team honors went to Carrollton junior Mikayla Poole and Minerva junior Lauren Frigyes.

Carrollton juniors Jaci Pridemore and Cailee Husted earned honorable mention status along with Minerva senior Alivia Bates and junior Madison Pearson.

IVC All-League selections

Wrestling

Sandy Valley placed three wrestlers on the first team, including Francesco Borsellino, a state champion at 285 pounds; Jacob Newell at 126 pounds and Hunter Stoffer at 152 pounds.

Tyler Banta of Malvern was a second team selection at 106 pounds along with teammate Josh Gastin at 120. Connor Finnicum of Sandy Valley was a second team selection at 220 pounds.

Team standings: 1.) Garaway; 2.) Ridgewood; 3.) Sandy Valley; 4.) Malvern; 5.) Newcomerstown; 5. Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

Girls basketball

Malvern junior Kelsi Hulit was the lone area player to be named to the first team.

Malvern senior Hunter Martin was a second team selection.

Malvern sophomore Jasmine Goldworthy and Sandy Valley junior Izzy Hysong received honorable mention status.

Team standings: 1.) Hiland; 2.) Malvern; 3.) Garaway; 4.) Ridgewood; 5.) (Three-way tie) TCC, Sandy Valley and East Canton; 8.) (tie) Strasburg and Newcomerstown.

Boys basketball

Malvern placed two players and Sandy Valley one on the first team.

Malvern senior Jaret Majestic anfd junior Mark Mayle were joined by Sandy Valley senior Chad Neisel on the roster.

Malvern junior Drew Hutchison and Sandy Valley junior Dan Bartholomew were second team selections.

Honoralbe menton went to Malvern junior Jake Mosser and Sandy Valley senior Bruce Offenberger.

Team standings: 1.) Strasburg; 2.) (tie) Garaway and Hiland; 4.) Malvern; 5.) Sandy Valley; 6.) TCC; 7.) East Canton; 8.) Ridgewood; 9.) Newcomerstown.