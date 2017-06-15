NBC, IVC hand out post season honors

Carrollton senior Maddie Dunlap was named the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) runner of the year for girls track when the spring coaches announced their post season teams recently.

Dunlap also earned first team honors as a member of the 3,200-meter run and was a member of the first team 3,200-meter relay team which received first team honors. Other members of the relay team include sophomores Micah Donley and Allison Davis and junior Grace Bartlow. Donley was also named first team in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes.

Sophomore Alivia Bentley was named to the first team in the shot put.

Earning second team honors for Carrollton were Davis in the 800-meter run and Bentley in the discus. Honorable mention was awarded to sophomores Layna Pasiuk and Cindy Lewis.

For Minerva, the 800-meter relay team of Emmalee Markins, Amanda Kukunis, Ava Burman and Alyssa Markins received first team honors.

Emmalee Markins was second team in the 200, while Kukunis was second team in the 400. Junior Mackenzie Scott is second team in the 3,200-meter run. Receiving honorable mention was junior Jenna Daulbaugh and sophomore Nelle Yankovich.

Jerry Fresenko of Louisville was chosen as Coach of the Year.

BOYS TRACK

Carrollton senior Cole Lovett was named to the first team in the 1,600-meter run with senior Chase Flanagan earning second team honors in the long jump. Senior Quinton Huggett and sophomore Jace Miles each received honorable mention.

Lane Knoch of Marlington was honored as Runner of the Year and Aaron Hill of Alliance Coach of the Year.

SOFTBALL

In softball, Carrollton junior Shelbee Stidom was named to the first team, while sophomores Zoe Drake and Rickee Stidom each were named to the second team.

Seniors Courtney and Kaitlin Shine each received honorable mention.

Bailey Byers of West Branch was named Player of the Year and Sis Woods of West Branch Coach of the Year.

BASEBALL

In baseball, the Warriors had one-second team selection; senior Aidan Pasiuk. Seniors Luke Krantz and Jacob Grubbs were honorable mention.

Minerva junior Connor Wright was named to the first team, while teammates juniors Dan Common and Jacob Steward were named to the second team. Sophomore Dom Slenlz and senior Jack Hanley each received honorable mention.

Tyler Adams of Louisville was honored as Player of the Year and Rocky Bourquin of Minerva Coach of the Year.

INTER VALLY CONFERENCE AWARDS

Zoe Moser from Malvern and Meg Otte from Sandy Valley were named players of the year in the Inter Valley Conference (IVC).

Moser, a sophomore, was named a co-runner of the year along with Ashlynn Almasy of East Canton. She was the IVC champion in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Moser’s teammate, junior Kelsi Hulit, was the IVC champion in the shot put and discus.

Sandy Valley sophomore Bayle Offenberger was the IVC champion in the high jump.

Finishing as runners-up were the Malvern 4×100 relay team, consisting of Vanessa Stanbro, Hulit, Lauren Foster and Moser, and Halie Sciury of Sandy Valley in the long jump.

In the final team standings, Malvern was fifth and Sandy Valley sixth.

SOFTBALL

Meg Otte, a junior, was named the IVC softball player of the year and her coach, Cortney Geiger, was named coach of the year.

Joining Otte, a junior, as a first team selection were teammates Makayla Loveless (senior) and Macy Zeiger (junior).

Second team selections included Arianna Ott and Mandy Williams from Sandy Valley.

Honorable mention selections included Kayla Campbell of Sandy Valley and Paige Elder of Malvern.

In the final team standings, Sandy Valley was second with a 14-2 record and Malvern was ninth with a 1-15 mark.

BOYS TRACK

One individual and one relay team from Sandy Valley and one runner from Malvern earned runner-up honors in the IVC boys track post season awards.

Connor Finnicum (shot put) and the 4×8 relay team of Michael Lewton, Aleks Rymer, Bronson Frank and Issac Knight represented Sandy Valley and Brandon Patterson (1,600 meter run) represented Malvern.

In the final team standings, Sandy Valley placed sixth and Malvern seventh.

BASEBALL

Two Sandy Valley players and one Malvern player earned first team status in post season baseball selections.

Nelson Mozden (senior) and Michael Roberts (senior) represented the Cardinals and Jaret Majestic (senior) represented the Hornets.

Second team selections included Dante Tucci from Sandy Valley.

Honorable mention selections included Zavier Sarver from Sandy Valley and Drew Hutchison of Malvern.

In the final team standings, Sandy Valley was third with an 11-5 record and Malvern seventh with a 3-13 mark.