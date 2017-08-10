Need-to-know news for Carrollton students

New student registration

New student registration for Carrollton High School students will be held Aug. 8, 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.

New students registering at CHS should take the following information at the time of registration:

Birth certificate, Guardianship/Custody papers if applicable, Immunization records, copy of last grade card, copy of transcript (10,11,12), copy of IEP (if applicable), Ohio Graduation Test, A.I.R and ACT test results and proof of residency.

(NOTE: Missing information can delay scheduling that day)

Ninth grade/New Student orientation will be held Aug. 15 in the CHS Fine Arts room. Students may choose to attend either the 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. session.

Schedules for grade 9 will be picked up at Ninth Grade/New Student orientation. Any student not attending orientation may pick up their schedule Monday, Aug. 21, in the Carrollton High School lobby during the District Meet the Teacher from 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Schedules for grades 10-12 will NOT be mailed to students. Schedules may be picked up Monday, Aug. 21, in the Carrollton High School Lobby during the District Meet the Teacher from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Kindergarten registration

Students in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District who missed kindergarten registration in May, or have recently moved into the school district, will have an opportunity to register at their home school Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

School officials say it is required that you bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residency for registration. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1 to register for kindergarten; and six years of age on or before Aug. 1 to register for first grade.

If you have questions regarding registration, contact your home school: Augusta Elementary, 330-627-2442 or 330-627-0530; Carrollton Elementary, 330-627-4592; Dellroy Elementary, 330-735-2850.

Meet the teacher date

A cordial invitation has been extended by school officials for students, parents and community members to Meet the Teacher at all the schools in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District Monday, Aug. 21 from 1:30-3 p.m., visit the classrooms and meet the teachers.

On that day, the school offices in all the elementary buildings, Bell-Herron Middle School and Carrollton High School will be closed until the Meet the Teacher activities begin.

School lunch prices

Each school day nutritious breakfast and lunch, as well as milk, are offered to students at Carrollton Exempted Village Schools.

Students pay $1.50 for a complete breakfast and $2.75 for a complete lunch. Students who qualify to receive reduced priced meals pay 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. There is no charge to students whose families meet the income qualifications.

Breakfast for adults is $1.75 and lunch is $3.25. An extra 2 pint of milk or orange juice costs 50 cents for both students and adults. An Ala Carte menu will be offered for the 2017-2018 school year. Prices will be posted for students’ convenience.

CHS schedule pickup dates

Carrollton High School students may pick up their 2017-18 class schedules during the district open house Monday, Aug. 21, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the high school lobby.

Students also will receive a copy of their schedule in homeroom the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 22. Pickup Aug. 21 is optional school officials said.

Anyone having questions should call the high school office at 330-627-2134.

B-H schedule pickup dates

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at Carrollton’s Bell-Herron Middle School may pick up their schedules Aug. 14-17. Schedules will be available in the Bell-Herron office on these dates from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.