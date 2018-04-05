The Needhams return to Carrollton April 14

CARROLLTON – The Needhams of Murfreesboro, TN, will be in concert April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Carrollton Bible Chapel, 365 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton.

The Needhams began their musical journey in the 1990s and continue on with three members, Dave Needham, Jr., and Steve and Diane Mummert. With their combined talents of singing, songwriting and instrumentation, The Needhams move ahead with great optimism, never losing sight of the primary goal to uplift the name of Jesus Christ.

This will be the 11th time The Needhams have performed at the church. A love offering will be received. Two canned goods are requested for admission which will be donated to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Carrollton.

A CD door prize will be given during intermission.

For more information or directions, contact Pastor Chuck Wilson at 330-627-7376 or Richard and Judy Cunningham at 330-323-9253 or 330-323-5610.