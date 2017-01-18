Never to be forgotten: Austin Meek, Gauge Nichols live on through the memories of family, friends

By Carol McIntire

Editor

MALVERN – Kayla Meek and Candi Nichols sat at the kitchen table in the home of Kayla’s parents Jan. 13 flipping through pictures on their cell phones. They shared the photos, recalling when they were taken and explaining why the moment was special.

The photographs are all the two have left after a tragic fire took the lives of Kayla’s husband, Austin, and Candi’s son, Gauge, during the late evening hours of Jan. 10.

Gauge, 4, and his uncle, Austin, 22, were together that evening in Kayla and Austin single-wide mobile home, located at 9198 Oak St., Malvern (Pride Valley Mobile Home Park). Kayla was at her job at Kishman’s IGA in Minerva. Candi, who also lived in the home, left about 8 p.m. to go to work.

When the store closed at 9 p.m. Kayla headed home. Just before 9:30 p.m., she turned off County Rd. 20 onto the street that led to her home, a vantage point where she could see the trailer. She noticed a red glow, and thought Austin must have a light on in the kitchen. She pulled into the driveway, picked up her groceries and headed for the porch.

As she walked onto the porch, she noticed a white substance that looked like snow coming off the roof the home. She touched the door; it was hot.

At that point, she realized her home was on fire and her husband and nephew were inside with the family dog. She attempted to open the door and go inside, but the smoke was too dense. She retreated and called 911.

Kayla said the 911 dispatcher kept telling her to calm down, but she couldn’t. She ran to the neighbor’s house to get help. The two broke a bedroom window to get inside, but the smoke forced them back.

Within a few minutes, Great Trail Fire Dept. Chief Ralph Castellucci arrived at the scene fully aware the 911 call from Kayla said there were people in the burning home.

“We were fortunate we were doing CPR certification at the station that night,” Castellucci explained. “The class was done, but some of us were still at the station when the call came in. It didn’t take long to get there. Little did we know at that point, we would be using our training a few minutes later.”

Kayla met Castellucci, frantically telling him her husband and nephew were inside the burning structure.

“The engine arrived just behind me and EMS personnel quickly entered the home and removed the four-year-old,” Castelluci said. “He was immediately handed over to EMS personnel and transported. “They went back inside and got Austin out. Both were unresponsive.”

Firefighters immediately began performing CPR on Austin, which they continued until a second ambulance squad arrived, about 16 minutes later, and he was transported to Aultman Hospital.

Kayla said the two were found together on the floor of a bedroom.

“I believe Austin was trying to get them out,” she said. “Maybe he was in the chair and the smoke detector woke him up. The smoke probably disoriented him and then it overtook them.”

The family dog, which Kayla said was a rescue dog, was found on the bed in the room where Austin and Gauge were found.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate.

“After interviewing people, we know it started in the kitchen but it remains under investigation,” Castellucci said, adding the cause has been ruled accidental.

Kayla said after talking with the state fire marshal, she believes a coffee pot in the kitchen caused the fire.

Kayla and Austin, high school sweethearts, met when Kayla was a junior and Austin a sophomore at Carrollton High School. They were married in August 2016.

He worked as a welder at East Manufacturing in Portage County.

Austin spent the first eight years of his education in Malvern schools, but transferred to Carrollton for his freshman year to participate in the JROTC program.

Major Randy Miller, one of Austin’s instructors, said he was always a happy kid.

“He was a good kid in class. He was one of those kids you just had to like,” Miller said. “He was always challenging me during physical training.”

Austin’s father, Lee, said his son was “absolutely goofy” at times, but had a way of touching your heart.

“He may have annoyed you at times, but you couldn’t help but like him. He touched the hearts of many people.”

Candi described Gauge as a “fun-loving kid who could also be a pistol.”

“He was always wanting to help with whatever you were doing,” she said. “He even helped Kayla mop the floor.”

Kayla flipped through her phone and shared a pic of Gauge with the mop in his hand and grin on his face as proof of his helpfulness.

Lee, Gauge’s grandfather, described him as “the spitting image of Austin.”

“They both loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing,” he said.

Gauge attended pre-school in Malvern where he learned to write his name and knew his letters. “He could count to 12, well really to 20, but he always left the number 18 out,” she said.

A celebration of their lives is planned Jan. 19 from 4-8 p.m. in the Minerva VFW, located at 213 Roosevelt St.

A benefit dinner with a 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets to help pay funeral expenses is planned Jan. 22 from 5-9 p.m. in the Minerva VFW.

Memorial contributions can also be made at Kishman’s IGA, 202 East High St. Minerva.