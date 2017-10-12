New Buckeye cafe, marketplace named for former superintendent

The newly constructed Joe Carlisle Café & Marketplace at Buckeye Career Center (BCC) will open to the public Thursday, Oct. 19.

The addition, honoring Buckeye’s first superintendent, includes a renovated Trumpet Room restaurant that is operated by BCC Culinary Arts students.

The marketplace also includes a floral counter to purchase fresh flower arrangements designed by BCC Floral Design and Greenhouse Management students, a meat and deli counter operated by the Meat Cutting, Deli & Bakery program and a coffee shop maintained by our Hospitality and Custodial students.

The Joe Carlisle Café & Marketplace will serve as a hands-on learning environment for students of five programs offered at BCC. “This will increase the interaction between students and customers. They will have more experience and be better prepared to enter the world of work,” said Buckeye Career Center Supt. Bob Alsept.

The café & marketplace will be open to the public through a separate entrance that allows customers to enter the café & marketplace without first checking in at the front office. “We wanted to make it easier for the general public to access our customer services. This is a safe and secure way for customers to access our Culinary, Floral, and Meat Cutting programs. The coffee shop will also allow our Custodial and Hospitality programs to gain valuable experience working with customers,” Supt. Alsept added.

The Joe Carlisle Café & Marketplace name is in honor of Buckeye Career Center’s first superintendent, Joe Carlisle, who served in the position from August 1973 to July 1989 and was essential in developing Buckeye Career Center from its inception to the learning environment it has become.

“Joe Carlisle has been a driving force in the success of Buckeye Career Center. He was the first superintendent and was involved in all phases of the construction and staffing. The Joe Carlisle Café & Marketplace will be a window to the general public,” said Supt. Alsept.

Carlisle along with other community dignitaries and Buckeye Career Center officials will be in attendance at the ribbon cutting and grand opening October 18th at 10:30AM. The event will also include light refreshments and appetizers provided by the Culinary Arts students.

Starting Oct. 19, the new center will be open to the public Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each week during the school year between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch will be served in the Trumpet Room from 10-12:30 p.m. those days.

Assorted baked goods will be available in the marketplace daily and call-ahead orders will be accepted. The coffee shop will serve hot coffee, assorted tea and hot chocolate for $1 a cup. Syrups will also be available.

The deli will offer sliced meat and cheese sandwiches, along with weekly specials on fresh meat products. The flower shop will have fresh flowers for pick-up or customers can place an order ahead of time.