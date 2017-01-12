New business named for Grandma Belle offers assisted living, memory care

By Carol McIntire

CARROLLTON – A new Carroll County business is providing an alternative to assisted living and skilled nursing care.

Mindy Weiland recently opened the doors at Belle’s House, an assisted living, and memory care home, located at 3241 Antigua Rd. SW, Carrollton. Weiland, a physical therapy assistant, has over 20 years experience in her field and 14 years of experience in nursing home and assisted living facilities.

Weiland said the new facility is a dream come true for her and really dates back to her days a youngster.

“I grew up next door to this house,” she said. “My great grandma Belle lived here. I remember my grandpa paying a lady to stay with her. On Sunday, she would have the day off and I would stay with her (Belle). It’s always been in the back of my mind to do this. The Good Lord led me to open this facility.”

Who can live at the residence?

Weiland says anyone who needs assistance 24-hours a day. “We offer assistance with hygiene and dress, toileting or incontinence, orientation, mobility and medicine reminders,” she noted. “We also offer respite care for families who may be taking care of a loved one and want to go on a vacation or just need a break. It is important to note we are not a nursing home, we are a house – a home.”

The country setting, amid trees and open fields, offers a unique setting for residents and families alike.

Memory care at Belle’s House is focused firmly on the individual and providing a loving, safe and familiar environment with all the comforts of home. An evaluation is performed to determine each resident’s unique abilities and needs. From that evaluation, a plan of care is developed.

“The goal of our memory care program is to offer those who have dementia or Alzheimer’s with the best life experience possible,” Weiland noted. “We want them to do what they want to do to enjoy life.”

“We built a deck on the side that offers the perfect place to sit and watch the sun set in the evening and engage in conversation,” she explained.

“Residents here qualify for 120 days of skilled nursing care here from the agency of their choice, if needed,” she added.

The facility is fully licensed as an adult care facility in Ohio to provide care for five residents. Around the clock care is provided with a ratio of one caretaker for every 2.5 residents.

“The entire facility is wheelchair accessible with ramps and no barrier showers,” she noted. We offer spacious, private rooms where residents can bring their own furniture or use ours. The rooms are supplied with a wireless call light system, wall mounted television, telephone and free WiFi.”

Meals will be home-cooked with menus prepared by a registered dietician, which allows for special diets, including low salt, low sugar and pureed.

“We invite the families of residents to dine with their loved ones,” she noted. “All we need to know is how many will be dining in advance.”

Weiland is a 1990 graduate of Carrollton High School. She and her husband, Todd, have three children, Brice, 16, Regan, 15, and Coby, 14.

For additional information and private tours, call Belle’s House at 330-735-1515.