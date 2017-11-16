New downtown lights coming to Carrollton

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

Carrollton Council is “lighting the way” for a more visible village.

Village Administrator Mark Wells asked council for a motion to change the light post fixtures to LED during the meeting Monday evening.

Wells explained there are 47 light posts in the downtown area that light the park and walkways. Approximately 10 bulbs need replaced each year and some of the fixtures are in need of repair. The existing fixtures are a metal halide 175 watt bulb rated for 20,000 and costs $78 per year to run.

The new fixtures would be LED Light Plant 120-watt bulbs rated at 100,000 hours and cost $54 per year to run. Over the lifetime of the LED fixture, the village would change approximately five light bulbs per fixture at a cost of $250 each amounting to $1,250 in maintenance cost in addition to the energy cost.

Wells gave members comparisons between the two, which included:

-Existing fixtures: An estimated 22-year lifetime cost (including energy costs, maintenance cost and five new lamps each) is $2,966;

-LED fixture: An estimated 22-year lifetime cost in energy (no maintenance) is $1,188.

“Cost of the LED conversion including light fixtures, installation and one spare fixture is $33,435,” Wells told council. “Over the lifetime of the new fixtures, the village would save $84,000. Plus we had to get the fixtures rated and they would qualify for AEP rebates of approximately $70 per fixture.”

Wells also explained the new light fixtures offer more of the light directed down onto the walkway creating a safer environment in the downtown and park areas.

At the present time, there are 10 bulbs that need replaced on light posts.

“I hate to throw good money at old lights,” Wells said. “The LEDs could be ready to begin replacement in early December.”

After discussion, which included where the funding would come from (gas and oil money) and Wells, reiterating, “I wanted to go noticeably brighter to make it better and safer,” council approved the request.

The LED fixtures are made in Ohio.

In an unrelated matter, Mayor Bill Stoneman asked council to revisit the issue of an ordinance prohibiting a dispensary for the sale of medical marijuana located within village limits. Stoneman and Wells both stated, they were contacted by two different people inquiring about getting a permit for a dispensary.

“My concern is if the law is changed to allow recreational use, these places could be grandfathered in,” Stoneman stated.

Council directed Village Solicitor Clark E. Battista to draw up an ordinance for presentation at the next meeting.

In other business, council:

-LEARNED Wells met with representatives from the Sheriff’s office, police department and county commissioners for an on-site visit to the proposed county law enforcement firing range. Wells said it needs work but will hopefully get done.

-GRANTED permission to the Carroll County Ministerial Society to place the manger scene on the north end of Public Square. The scene will be up prior to residents gathering for the annual Christmas parade Nov. 25. The scene will remain on display through Jan. 6, 2018.

-APPROVED an ordinance amending the zoning of certain property currently owned by Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange from B-1 and RS-2 to I (industrial).

-HEARD first reading of ordinance to enter into contacts with the boards of trustees of Union, Lee, Center, Harrison and Washington townships for fire protection by Carrollton Village Fire Department.

-LEARNED parking meters will be bagged for free holiday parking from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2, 2018.

-RECEIVED updates on the Bacon Rd., paving and gas line projects. All are on schedule and Radar Ave. will be repaved. Cement work for gas line projects will begin in early December; landscaping in the spring.

-ACCEPTED the resignation of John Lewis, a part-time police officer due to conflicts with his other employment. The village continues to seek part-time and auxiliary officers.

-PAID bills totaling $251,053.61 for vendors and $36,439.15 for payroll.

-SET the next meeting for Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.