New officers take helm of Animal Protection League

February 22, 2017   Accent, Homepage Slider
The Carroll County Animal Protection League (CCAPL) reorganized during the Feb. 2 meeting at the Senior Friendship Center in Carroll County. This year’s goal is to continue construction on the no-kill animal shelter located on SR 43 between Carrollton and Malvern. The group is amending and revising mechanical plans. Once they are corrected, they will be submitted to state officials for approval and permits. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: CCAPL, PO Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615. Shown above are new officers and board members for 2017. They include (front from left): Joyce Angerer, secretary; Patti Willoughby, treasurer; Eileen Rohrer, president; and Lorna Whaley, vice president. Standing behind are board members David Schnebelen, Lynne Prince and Harriette Bolen.

