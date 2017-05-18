New owners take over 82-year-old livestock auction

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Carrollton – Since the early 1930s, the Carrollton Livestock Auction has been a hub of activity on Monday.

The business was established at its present location, 1011 N. Lisbon St. in 1935 by Curt Shreve and his son, Glenn. For a couple years prior to that, the auction was held in a barn across the street at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

In 1946, Glenn Bircher joined his brother-in-law (Glenn Shreve) in the management of the business. In 1971, he acquired sole ownership of the business. In 1988, Jack Bircher purchased the family business and operated it until 1992 when it was sold to the Raymond Piergallini family from near Smithfield.

In August 2005, the longtime business changed owners. Wayne Falb, an auctioneer and cattleman, purchased the business and operated it until Nov. 6, 2016, when the business and nearly five acres of land were purchased by Eugene Nisly of Missouri.

Eugene’s brother, Larry Nisly of Quaker City (near Barnsville) managers the operation of the business.

Larry is an auctioneer and a cattlemen who has been around sale barns for most of his life.

“I got my first job in a sale barn at Zanesville when I was 16,” he said. “My wife is the cousin of Wayne’s wife, so we knew them and knew he wanted to sell the business. It worked out for all of us.”

The Nisly brothers are excited about the opportunities the sale barn brings to the community.

“We are excited to be able to serve the community and will serve the people in the best way we can,” he said. “Our goal is to provide excellent customer service and get new customers in the door.”

Larry utilizes his talents as an auctioneer during the hay sale, held in conjunction with the livestock sale. The hay sale begins at noon and the livestock auction begins in the sale ring at 1:30. A sale of miscellaneous items begins weekly at 9:30 a.m.

Vern Yoder and Mark Harding are also auctioneers at the sale barn.

A restaurant, located inside the sale barn, has become a popular eatery with the local community as well as farmers over the years. Larry’s wife manages the facility, which opens at 7 a.m.

The brothers have plans to continue hosting events at the facility on days other than Monday and plan to add new ones as well.

A Memorial Day sale will be held May 29, which Larry said, “promises to be big.”

They plan to conduct horse, pony and tack sales intermittently during the year and are planning for a new type of horse sale later this year.

For additional information, call the sale barn at 330-627-4721.