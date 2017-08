The Carrollton boys soccer team fell to New Philadelphia last Tuesday by the score of 8-0 in their opening match of the season.

Mason Miller recorded 10 saves for the Warriors.

“We have a young team,” said head coach A. J. Atkinson. “Seven of our 15 players are freshman, so for many this is a learning process.

“New Philadelphia has a great team and are several years ahead of our program. But we will get there. It just won’t happen overnight.”