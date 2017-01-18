New program designed to help seniors remain independent

CARROLL COUNTY – Staff at Harcatus Family Support Center in Carroll County is unveiling a new program geared toward the elderly population.

The Senior Outreach and Advocacy Program will provide home based services to older adults, their caregivers and family members with guidance and information about available resources in the community.

Noel Bertini-Baker, a lifelong Carrollton area resident, will facilitate the program. She will be the “go-between” for seniors and will connect them with various resource providers.

“Our goal is to keep seniors in their home, living independently as long as possible,” Bertini-Baker said. “ I will be glad to work with any organization to help them meet the needs of our senior population.”

While the program is geared toward seniors, any homebound resident or person with a disability can call regardless of their age.

The program will help seniors connect with a variety of community services such as transportation, food, clothing, social activities, volunteer programs, nursing or home aides.

“I am excited about the program because I really feel the elderly in our population are taken for granted,” Bertini-Baker stated. “I feel they should be honored and respected. We need to make sure they are taken care of. They have made our country what it is. Often they are the forgotten population.”

Bertini-Baker has a bachelor’s degree in Social Work and a state license. She began her duties at Harcatus in November 2016 and, even though only working part-time at the present time, is looking forward to offering assistance to the community.

For more information on the Senior Outreach and Advocacy Program, call 330-627-4101 or visit www.harcatus. org.

Harcatus also offers heating and cooling assistance through the Winter and Summer Crisis programs, Housing/Weatherization Assistance Program and Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and more.

Harcatus in Carroll County received a grant from Carroll Electric Cooperative to purchase blankets to help seniors and county residents stay warm.

According to Bonnie Mitchell of Harcatus, there is a huge need for adult and baby blankets. In 2016, 130 blankets were given to those in need. Her goal this year is to provide 250 blankets. Donations are accepted as monetary, new or gently used blankets. They can be dropped of at the office located at 276 2nd St. SW, Carrollton.