New pumper truck offers needed equipment for FD

KILGORE – Loudon Twp. firefighters recently added new equipment to the department’s fire fighting arsenal.

With assistance from a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant, the department purchased a 2017 Ford 550 equipped with a Fouts Brothers plastic mini pumper body.

Chief John Beckley Jr. said the new truck offers the department needed services.

“It holds 300 gallons of water and pumps 1,000 gallons per minute,” he said. “It also carries the jaws of life, which are new to the department.”

The truck is equipped with a 40-gallon foam tank and carries four Scott air packs.

Beckley noted the truck is a welcome addition.

“This truck replaced a 1983 Chevrolet, which was the first new truck the department purchased,” he said. “It is also replacing an army vehicle we used in the last few years.”

The FEMA grant provided $185,000 toward the purchase price. The department provided a five percent match, or $8,800.

The new truck joins a 1996 Freightliner engine and a 2000 Freightliner tanker in the department’s firefighting line.

The department includes 13 members who conduct a variety of fundraisers throughout the year at the department grounds, located on SR 9 just south of Kilgore. A transfer sled tractor pull will kick off the summer event schedule May 20.

Beckley said the department is looking for new members.

Anyone interested should contact him by calling 740-512-6212.