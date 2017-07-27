New record prices set during large animal sale

By Carol McIntire

Editor

The saying “records are meant to be broken,” is popular in the sports world as athletes strive to become better and set new marks.

The saying is also true in Jr. Fair livestock sale ring where auctioneers strive to get the most from bidders for youth who strive year after year to raise better quality market animals.

Auctioneers during the Carroll County Fair large animal sale July 21 met their goals when four new records were set. New marks were established for reserve champion steer, grand champion carcass steer, reserve champion carcass steer and reserve champion hog carcass.

“Records are meant to be broken,” said Auctioneer Geno Kiko as bidding approached the existing record of $5.25 per pound for Shelbi Frase’s 1,416-pound reserve champion steer. When Kiko dropped the gavel, DAC Vitamins and Minerals of Dover set a new record of $5.50 per pound for the steer. The previous record was set in 2010.

Kiko also guided the bidding on Paul Leslie’s 618-pound grand champion steer carcass to a new record of $6 per pound. Paris and Washington Insurance was the successful bidder. The previous record was $5.75 per pound.

Kiko was also on the auction stand when Don Pontones of Don’s Custom Meats set a new record for the reserve champion steer. Pontones’ bid of $5.50 per pound for Kaitlyn Caris’ 691-pound carcass broke the $5 record his business established in 2016.

Doug Milano of Kiko Auctioneers guided the bidding on Destiny Higgin’s 204-pound reserve champion hog carcass to a new record. All American Scales and Anthony Feed and Supply paid $23 per pound, to break the old record of $15 per pound set in 2015.

New this year was the addition of Carroll County Born and Raised classes to the dairy beef feeder, lamb and hog divisions. The class was previously held within the steer show, but the animals did not sell as champions. This year all the Carroll County Born and Raised champions and reserve champions all sold as champions.

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Parker Farms matched the $4.50 per pound record when they purchased Lynden Ferguson’s 707-pound champion. Olivia Wagner sold her 706-pound champion to Consumers National Bank for $3.50 per pound.

Razor Rents of Carrollton purchased Olivia Wagner’s 679-pound Carroll County Born and Raised feeder for $3 per pound and Carrollton Livestock purchased Emma Shafer’s reserve champion born and raised feeder for $2.50 per pound.

Forty-three dairy beef feeders were sold, totaling $132,400. The average price, with the champions included, was $1.85 per pound. Without the champions, the average dropped to $1.69 per pound.

MARKET LAMBS

Josh Cole continued a family tradition of purching a champion lamb set by his father, Scott Cole, several years ago.

Josh purchased Dakota Walters’ 146-pound grand champion lamb for $21 per pound. Northeast Ohio Property Services (NEOPS) paid $20 per pound for Kory Host’s 142-pound reserve champion lamb.

Ace Roll-off was the successful bidder for Makenzie Burgett’s 80-pound champion lamb carcass and Paris and Washington Insurance matched the $20 price when they purchased Alexandria Householder’s 56 pound reserve champion carcass.

Guess Motors of Carrollton set the mark to be broken for the Carroll County Born and Raised Lamb when he paid $9 per pound for Kristen Carpenter’s 122-pound champion. Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg matched that price for Brodie Diss’ 115-pound reserve county born and raised reserve champion.

Thirty-one lambs were sold during the auction for a total of $22,771.50. The average price, with champions, was $7.64 per pound. Without the champions, the average was $4.84 per pound.

STEERS

The only champion sold in the steer sale that did not set a new record was Allison Davis’ 1,371-pound champion. Saltwell Stables, Sarchione Ford and D&J Sales teamed up and paid $10 per pound for the animal. The record price of $11.50 for the champion steer was set in 2016.

Bailey McKarns owned both the grand and reserve champion Carroll County Born and Raised steers.

Paris and Washington Insurance paid $2.50 per pound for her 1,306-pound champion and donated the meat to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. The company also purchased McKarns’ 1,222-pound reserve champion for $2.75 per pound and donated the meat to Sharing Bread, a local free meal program.

The number of steers sold was up significantly (61) compared to last year (40). The average price, with the champions, was $2.26 per pound. Without the champions, the average was $1.92 per pound.

HOGS

Pat Moody purchased his daughter, Olivia’s 272-pound grand champion market hog for his company, All American Scales for $30 per pound. The price was shy of the $36 per pound record set in 2015.

Dr. Steven Dowell of Dowell Dental purchased Levi Crider’s 270-pound reserve champion hog for $12 per pound, $10 per pound shy of the $22 per pound record set in 2016.

D&J Sales paid $10 per pound for Andrew Lane’s 204-pound champion hog carcass, which was also shy of the $29 per pound record set in 2015.

Ellie Shafer garnered $4.50 per pound for her 263-pound champion Carroll County Born and Raised hog and Kylie Ujcich received $3.50 per pound for her 261-pound reserve champion Carroll County Born and Raised hog.

Trbovich Trucking and Excavating purchased Shafer’s hog and Kovarik Excavating purchased Ujcich’s hog.

A total of 106 hogs were sold during the sale, down from 118 last year, for a total of $97,255.25. The average price, with champions included, was $3.72 per pound. Without the champions, the average was $3.11 per pound.

DAIRY BASKETS

Five dairy products were sold during the sale. The proceeds will be divided among 19 youth enrolled in dairy projects.

Neider Farms and Roder Kiko purchased the first two baskets, each paying $4,100. Dan and Cathy Shawver and Hamilton Insurance each paid $2,000 for a basket and Parker Insurance paid $2,200 for the final basket.

MILK CAN

A milk can, painted by local artist Cheri Bell, sold to J. Hawk Water Services for $2,500. The money will benefit the Jr. Fair Facilities Improvement Committee (FIC) and the exhibit hall renovation project.

Auctioneers Bill Newell, Geno Kiko, Doug Milano, Billy Birney and Larry Nisly donated their time to serve as auctioneers and ringmen.