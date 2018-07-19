New treasurer begins duties Aug. 1 at Buckeye

A new treasurer has been hired at Buckeye Career Center.

Lori Statler, who has been Claymont School District’s treasurer since 2011, was hired by the Buckeye Board of Education at a special meeting June 26. She succeeds Cheryl Pritts, who has accepted a position as treasurer of the Barnesville Exempted Village School District (nearer her home), in Belmont County. The change of positions becomes effective Aug. 1 for both.

Statler received a three-year contract at an annual salary of $100,000, according to Buckeye Career Center Supt. Bob Alsept.

At the July 10 meeting, the board approved a resolution to proceed with the submission of a one-mill tax levy renewal on the November ballot.

The levy, which is to be extended for five years, amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of property valuation. If approved, the collection will commence in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.